Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reiterates Key Aspects of Capital Plan after Resubmission

The resilience of Citizens’ pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) given changes to its business mix and improvement in its profitability over time is evidenced by its current operating performance in the real-life stress of 2020. The Company’s ratio of PPNR to average assets in the first nine months of 2020 was 3.9%*, and fourth quarter 2020 is projected to remain strong. This resilience compares favorably with peers and with the Federal Reserve’s modeled outcome of 2.0% for CFG under the severely adverse scenario of the December 2020 Stress Test.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or the “Company”) today received the results of its 2020 Capital Plan resubmission and December 2020 Stress Test from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”). CFG’s results exceed all capital requirements under the Federal Reserve’s severe stress scenarios and the Company reiterates key aspects of its 2020 Capital Plan, which includes maintaining quarterly common dividends at the current level.

The Federal Reserve’s PPNR model continues to use non-predictive data from earlier periods when Citizens had a different business model and was under foreign bank ownership. As a result, the Company continues to believe that the Federal Reserve’s PPNR models for the Company remain inaccurate.

“We are pleased that the Federal Reserve’s updated round of stress test results continues to demonstrate Citizens’ strong capital position and the diversity of our business model, even under more challenging stress scenarios,” said John F. Woods, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. “We have demonstrated our resilience in 2020 through the real-life stress of the pandemic, with strong revenue performance and expense discipline, the addition of significant credit reserves and a strong capital base that is back at our targeted capital ratios. We remain focused on using our robust position to help our clients and communities navigate these challenging times, while also ensuring strong returns of capital to our shareholders.”

The Federal Reserve’s public disclosure of the results of the December 2020 Stress Test for all participating bank holding companies is available on the Federal Reserve’s website.

* The ratio of PPNR to average assets for the first nine months of 2020 is presented on a nine-quarter equivalent basis.

