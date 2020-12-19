DMG Closes $1,000,405 Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTC US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a diversified blockchain and technology company, is pleased to announce it has closed its non-brokered private placement by raising gross proceeds of up $1,000,405 (the “Private Placement”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.



The Company has issued 5,884,735 units (each, a “Unit”) in the capital of the Company at a purchase price of $0.17 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a “Common Share”) of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase an additional Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) of the Company at an exercise price of $0.22 per Warrant Share until December 18, 2022. The Common Shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on April 19, 2021. Finders’ fees were paid as to $59,115.38 and 347,738 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is subject to a four month hold period expiring on April 19, 2021 and is exercisable at $0.22 until December 18, 2022.