Shattuck Labs Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes effective December 21, 2020, following Russell’s quarterly additions of select initial public offerings.



"We are incredibly pleased to be included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes," said Andrew Neill, Shattuck’s Vice President of Finance and Corporate Strategy. "This milestone reflects the potential that investors see in Shattuck. Importantly, it increases our visibility in the investment community while broadening our institutional shareholder base."