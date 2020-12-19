 

GVIC Communications Corp. Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GVIC Communications Corp. (“GVIC” or the “Company”) reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on December 18, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following four nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent
Jonathon J.L. Kennedy 3,596,187 99.99% 162 0%
Bruce W. Aunger 3,596,293 99.99% 56 0%
Richard C. Whittall 3,596,293 99.99% 56 0%
Brian D. McChesney 3,596,332 99.00% 17 0%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

Shares in GVIC are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GCT.

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

About the Company: GVIC Communications Corp. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. GVIC’s strategy is implemented through two operational areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content and marketing solutions.


