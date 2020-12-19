Fairholme Funds, Inc. December 2020 Dividend Distributions
Fairholme Funds, Inc.:
THE FAIRHOLME FOCUSED INCOME FUND (FOCIX)
On December 18, 2020, the Fairholme Focused Income Fund (NASDAQ: FOCIX) distributed an Ordinary Income dividend of $0.01656 per share to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2020. The Fairholme Focused Income Fund’s Net Asset Value (“NAV”) was reduced by the total amount of the distribution.
The Record Date, Ex-Dividend Date, Payable Date, and Cents-Per-Share are as follows:
|
Distribution Type
|
Record Date
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
Payable Date
|
Cents-Per-Share
|
Ordinary Income
|
December 17, 2020
|
December 18, 2020
|
December 18, 2020
|
$0.01656
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$0.01656
THE FAIRHOLME ALLOCATION FUND (FAAFX)
On December 18, 2020, the Fairholme Allocation Fund (NASDAQ: FAAFX) distributed an Ordinary Income dividend of $0.02063 per share to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2020. The Fairholme Allocation Fund’s Net Asset Value (“NAV”) was reduced by the total amount of the distribution.
The Record Date, Ex-Dividend Date, Payable Date, and Cents-Per-Share are as follows:
|
Distribution Type
|
Record Date
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
Payable Date
|
Cents-Per-Share
|
Ordinary Income
|
December 17, 2020
|
December 18, 2020
0 Kommentare