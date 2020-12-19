Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) securities between March 10, 2020 and September 8, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 22, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On September 8, 2020, the Company submitted to the SEC a Form 6-K containing a press release summarizing the results of the first half of 2020, ended June 30, 2020 (the “1H2020 Results”). In the 1H2020 Results, defendants abruptly announced a change in the long-touted payment scheme with AstraZeneca.

On this news, Innate’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) prices dropped $1.62, or over 26.6%, from closing at $6.07 on September 4, 2020, the previous trading day, to open at $4.82 on September 8, 2020, and declined throughout the trading day to close at $4.45.

The complaint, filed on October 23, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Innate touted the results of their various Phase 2 trials as being within expectations; (2) Innate continued to reassure investors that they were eligible for the $100 million payment upon first dosing of Phase 3 trials; (3) Innate failed to timely disclose their renegotiations with AstraZeneca to split the $100 million payment into two $50 million payments, to be partially contingent on performance during the Phase 3 trials; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

