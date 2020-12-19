 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE PEN) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of law under the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Penumbra, Inc. (“Penumbra”) (NYSE: PEN).

Headquartered in Alameda, California, Penumbra is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medial conditions in markets. The investigation concerns whether Penumbra issued false and misleading public statements about the safety of its products, including its JET 7 Xtra Flex catheters, and misled Penumbra investors about its scientific research. Following several reports which questioned the foregoing, after the market closed on December 15, 2020, Penumbra announced that it was voluntarily recalling its JET 7 Xtra Flex catheters. As a result, Penumbra’s stock price has sharply fallen.

If you are a Penumbra investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP toll free at 1-844-887-9500 or by email at info@ktmc.com or click on the following link https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/penumbra-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medi ... to fill out our online form.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

Wertpapier


