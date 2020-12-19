The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of law under the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Penumbra, Inc. (“Penumbra”) (NYSE: PEN).

Headquartered in Alameda, California, Penumbra is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medial conditions in markets. The investigation concerns whether Penumbra issued false and misleading public statements about the safety of its products, including its JET 7 Xtra Flex catheters, and misled Penumbra investors about its scientific research. Following several reports which questioned the foregoing, after the market closed on December 15, 2020, Penumbra announced that it was voluntarily recalling its JET 7 Xtra Flex catheters. As a result, Penumbra’s stock price has sharply fallen.