 

UPS Continues Support of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

UPS partners with McKesson to transport and deliver the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) continues its involvement with COVID-19 vaccine delivery efforts through a partnership with global pharmaceutical and medical supply distributor McKesson. Through contracts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response to support Operation Warp Speed, McKesson is the centralized distributor for non-ultra-frozen COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary supply kits. Under its agreement with McKesson, UPS will begin delivering Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which today received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization.

“This is a critically important initiative for UPS, and we are committed to delivering what matters for as long as it takes,” says Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS. “McKesson is a valued UPS Healthcare partner, and we will continue to leverage the strength of our network to safely and efficiently get these life-saving vaccines and supplies to their final destination.”  

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the second in the U.S. to be deployed in a months-long global race to develop safe treatments against the spread of the virus.

“This is a historic logistics feat and UPS Healthcare is honored to play a role in this effort,” says Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare. “Our mantra is ‘Quality Focused. Patient Driven’ and we know that at the end of each vaccine journey is a patient seeking hope and relief from this pandemic. We take our pivotal role in this ongoing campaign seriously.”

About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare has more than 10 million square feet of cGMP- or cGDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. UPS Healthcare services include: inventory management, temperature-controlled packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare’s global infrastructure, its newest UPS Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today’s complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device and laboratory diagnostic industries. Visit ups.com/healthcare. 

CONTACT: UPS Media Relations
404-828-7123
pr@ups.com

