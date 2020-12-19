UPS Continues Support of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

UPS partners with McKesson to transport and deliver the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) continues its involvement with COVID-19 vaccine delivery efforts through a partnership with global pharmaceutical and medical supply distributor McKesson. Through contracts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response to support Operation Warp Speed, McKesson is the centralized distributor for non-ultra-frozen COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary supply kits. Under its agreement with McKesson, UPS will begin delivering Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which today received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization.

“This is a critically important initiative for UPS, and we are committed to delivering what matters for as long as it takes,” says Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS. “McKesson is a valued UPS Healthcare partner, and we will continue to leverage the strength of our network to safely and efficiently get these life-saving vaccines and supplies to their final destination.”