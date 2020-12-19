 

Relevium Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Filing of Financial Statements

globenewswire
MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”) announces an update on its ongoing disclosure obligations and to its previously disclosed management cease trade order ("MCTO"), announced on October 27, 2020, with respect to the audited annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2020, the interim financial statements for the first quarter of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis for both filings (collectively, the “Required Financial Filings”) that were not filed by the required filing deadline of October 28, 2020 for the annual financial statements and November 30, 2020 for the interim financial statements (the “Filing Deadlines”).

The Company has received further extensions on the Filing Deadlines concerning the Required Financial Filings, which must be submitted at the earliest possible date and not later than January 15, 2021. As such, the management cease trading order or MCTO will be in effect until the Required Financial Filings are filed and requires that the Required Financial Filings be filed.

Until the Required Financial Filings are filed, the Company will issue bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. The Company confirms that there have been no material business developments or other material information relating to its affairs as of the date of this news release that have not been generally disclosed.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: “The delays in the filings of the required financials were due to two major facts. First, the Company retained new auditors, RSM Canada LLP, which normally means the additional burden of a learning curve. The second reason has been the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the preparation of the files, new disclosures and valuation assessments.” Mr. Useche stated further: “We continue to work diligently with our new auditors to complete both periods as soon as practicably possible.”

