 

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. – GDRX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) between September 23, 2020 to November 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GoodRx investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the GoodRx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2011.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

The GoodRx class action lawsuit alleges that, at the time of the IPO, unbeknownst to investors, Amazon.com, Inc. was developing and would soon introduce its own online and mobile prescription medication ordering and fulfillment service that would directly compete with GoodRx. Defendants timed the IPO so that it was priced before Amazon announced its online pharmaceutical business to facilitate the IPO and create artificial demand for the common shares sold therein, as well to maximize the amount of money the Company and the selling stockholders could raise in the IPO. According to the GoodRx class action lawsuit, given defendants’ knowledge of Amazon’s intention to enter the online pharmaceutical business, their statements in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period about GoodRx’s competitive position were materially false and/or misleading when made and caused GoodRx Class A common stock to trade at artificially inflated prices of more than $64 per share during the Class Period.

Then on November 17, 2020, just weeks after GoodRx completed its IPO, Amazon announced two new pharmacy offerings, a Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, which, among other things, would compete directly with GoodRx’s platform by making it “simple for customers to compare prices and purchase medications for home delivery, all in one place.” In response to this news, the price of GoodRx Class A common stock declined 23%, from $46.72 per share to $36.21 per share by market close on November 17, 2020, damaging investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 16, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2011.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

