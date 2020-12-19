Roberto Italia leaves the board of Cavotec

Following his appointment as CEO of international investment group Verlinvest earlier this year Roberto Italia has decided to resign from Cavotec’s Board of Directors with immediate effect to focus on that role. Roberto Italia has been a board member of Cavotec since 2018.

Patrik Tigerschiöld, chairman of the board of Cavotec, comments: ”I would like to thank Roberto for his valuable contribution during the time that we have served together on the board, and I wish him every success”.