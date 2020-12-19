 

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims Against Triterras, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Triterras, Inc. (“Triterras” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TRIT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Triterras announced on December 17, 2020, that Rhodium Resources Pte. Ltd. Is pursuing a moratorium to protect itself from creditor actions while it plans a debt restructuring. The Company disclosed that "Rhodium was instrumental to the initial launch of the Company's Kratos platform and the platform's attractiveness to the commodities trading and trade financings communities," and that "substantially all of the users of the Kratos platform during the year ended February 29, 2020 were referred to the platform by Rhodium and its subsidiaries who accounted for 26.5% of the Company's revenues." Based on this news, shares of Triterras dropped by 31% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

