The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (“GoodRx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GDRX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GoodRx closed its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") on September 23, 2020, selling about 34.6 million shares at $33.00 per share. After trading as high as $64.22, the Company’s shares had traded down to $38.92 as of December 10, 2020. The investigation will focus on determining if the Company made untrue statements or material omissions of fact in its IPO materials and statements to investors.