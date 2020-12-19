 

JetBlue Welcomes Winter with First Flights Arriving in Telluride as Airline Continues to Diversify Flying

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.12.2020, 22:50  |  30   |   |   

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced its new winter seasonal service to Telluride, Colo. has begun with Flight #2325 from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Flight #2540 from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) arriving at southwest Colorado’s Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ) at approximately 2 o’clock this afternoon.

“JetBlue’s new seasonal service in Telluride – via Montrose Regional Airport – is the latest example of JetBlue adapting its route map to better serve customers in this new travel environment,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “At the same time, the new routes not only help us diversify our network, but also introduce another unique destination to our customer bases in our East and West Coast focus cities.”

JetBlue is the only airline to offer nonstop service between Montrose and New England, and offers a new choice for ski-bound travelers in Southern California. Supplemental nonstop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is scheduled on peak travel days around the President’s Day holiday.

Telluride – one of the premier ski destinations in the West – is just 90 minutes south of Montrose. Nestled within Southwest Colorado’s dramatic San Juan Mountains, Telluride is known for its world-class alpine skiing, awe-inspiring scenery and vibrant summer festival season. Telluride has been ranked the #1 Ski Resort in North America by Condé Nast five of the last six years.

Colorful Victorian-era homes, clapboard store fronts, boutiques, art galleries, gourmet restaurants, and historic buildings are set against a backdrop of 13,000-foot peaks, and complemented by the modern Mountain Village, a short, free gondola ride away. Skiers can glide straight into town and Mountain Village, with the majority of lodging within walking distance or a short shuttle (or gondola) ride to the renowned slopes of Telluride – a true ski-in/ski-out destination.

JetBlue operates Montrose routes using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM radio at every seat.

Flying with Confidence

JetBlue’s multi-layered Safety from the Ground Up program focuses on maintaining healthy crewmembers, clean air and surfaces, more space with fewer touchpoints and travel flexibility. As part of the “More space, fewer touchpoints” pillar, the airline has streamlined onboard service to minimize physical interactions and maximize safety and comfort. To learn more, visit jetblue.com/safety.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

  1. JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.
  2. Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.

JetBlue Airways Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JetBlue Welcomes Winter with First Flights Arriving in Telluride as Airline Continues to Diversify Flying JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced its new winter seasonal service to Telluride, Colo. has begun with Flight #2325 from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Flight #2540 from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) arriving at southwest …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty Announce Closing of Combination
FedEx to Ship First Wave of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Across the United States
VanEck Announces Yearend Distributions for VanEck Vectors Equity ETFs
ZOOM VIDEO INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Zoom Video ...
KARYOPHARM INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. - ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc.
Citi Statement Regarding the Federal Reserve Board’s Second Round of Bank Stress Tests
U.S. FDA Approves Supplemental New Drug Application for Takeda’s ICLUSIG (ponatinib) for Adult ...
Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option, ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Jetblue Expands Testing Options for Customers Over the Holidays and Into 2021
17.12.20
Celebrating the Season of Giving, JetBlue Donates Blankets, Pillows, Amenity Kits, Headphones and Other Supplies to Communities in Need
17.12.20
JetBlue Flies South to Four All-New Destinations in Latest Strategic Route Expansion Stretching Across the U.S. and Latin America
16.12.20
JetBlue’s TrueBlue Loyalty Program Becomes More Rewarding in 2021
12.12.20
JetBlue Arrives in Guyana With First Flights to Newest South American Destination
02.12.20
JetBlue Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering
01.12.20
JetBlue Announces Offering of Common Stock
20.11.20
JetBlue Inflight Crewmembers Decline to Ratify Contract

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.04.20
2
JetBlue Provides Update Related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act [Ap