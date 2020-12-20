Quara Holding Emerges as Saudi Arabia's Most Innovative Technology-Driven Investment Holding Company
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 20.12.2020, 12:15 | 67 | 0 |
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - Quara Holding invests in digital
innovation and integration across all its business sectors
Quara Holding, a Saudi-based investment entity operating for over 25 years and
present in 11 countries, unveiled today its new identity and business strategy.
It represents a new phase in Saudi business and aims to achieve digital
integration between its subsidiary companies in the financial, real estate, and
technology sectors. Quara Holding leverages its advanced digital capabilities,
enabling better synergies across its various businesses, improving operations,
and providing better products and services to customers. Quara Holding includes
a digital business incubator for high-potential projects, targeting Saudi Arabia
and the wider GCC region.
Quara Holding represents a new generation of investment entities, which will
integrate modern technology solutions across traditional sectors including real
estate and financial services.
innovation and integration across all its business sectors
Quara Holding, a Saudi-based investment entity operating for over 25 years and
present in 11 countries, unveiled today its new identity and business strategy.
It represents a new phase in Saudi business and aims to achieve digital
integration between its subsidiary companies in the financial, real estate, and
technology sectors. Quara Holding leverages its advanced digital capabilities,
enabling better synergies across its various businesses, improving operations,
and providing better products and services to customers. Quara Holding includes
a digital business incubator for high-potential projects, targeting Saudi Arabia
and the wider GCC region.
Quara Holding represents a new generation of investment entities, which will
integrate modern technology solutions across traditional sectors including real
estate and financial services.
Welcoming the launch and emphasizing Quara Holding's strategic vision, Quara
Holding's CEO Ziad El Chaar said, "Changes in business trends allow Quara to
adopt a flexible strategy with technology at its core. By investing in digital
for its investment holdings and in the operations of its subsidiary businesses,
we will achieve superior growth, profitability, and better customer service."
El Chaar also emphasized Quara Holding's ability to lead its companies towards
financial innovation. "Based on our new business model, we are looking forward
to achieving significant growth and enhancing the sustainability of our
subsidiaries' competitiveness. We will continue on our path to digital
transformation and will be introducing additional financial innovation including
Blockchain and FinTech, both cutting-edge services which will play a vital role
across multiple business sectors over the next decade," he noted.
Quara Holding will enable its investments and subsidiaries to increase their
market share, enhance their competitiveness and their ability to benefit from
global and regional business opportunities, to raise their growth and
profitability, especially in the post-COVID pandemic era.
Quara Holding's investments and subsidiary businesses include Dar Al-Arkan Real
Estate Development Company publicly listed in Saudi Arabia; Dar Al-Arkan
Properties; financial services companies Al Khair Capital, Saudi Home Loans,
Bahrain Financing Company (BFC), and Maalem Financing; Independent Logistics
Company; Taj Lifestyle Center; T'azur insurance Company; Dar Al Arkan Online;
Quara Pay; and Quara Blockchain ventures.
Please visit http://www.quaraholding.com/
Follow us on Twitter: @QuaraHolding
Join the discussion on LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/quaraholding
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1389466/Ziad_El_Char.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1389467/Quara_Holding_Logo.jpg
Contact:
+966 540 730 079
Email: mjaradat@webershandwick.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151475/4795827
OTS: Quara Holding
Holding's CEO Ziad El Chaar said, "Changes in business trends allow Quara to
adopt a flexible strategy with technology at its core. By investing in digital
for its investment holdings and in the operations of its subsidiary businesses,
we will achieve superior growth, profitability, and better customer service."
El Chaar also emphasized Quara Holding's ability to lead its companies towards
financial innovation. "Based on our new business model, we are looking forward
to achieving significant growth and enhancing the sustainability of our
subsidiaries' competitiveness. We will continue on our path to digital
transformation and will be introducing additional financial innovation including
Blockchain and FinTech, both cutting-edge services which will play a vital role
across multiple business sectors over the next decade," he noted.
Quara Holding will enable its investments and subsidiaries to increase their
market share, enhance their competitiveness and their ability to benefit from
global and regional business opportunities, to raise their growth and
profitability, especially in the post-COVID pandemic era.
Quara Holding's investments and subsidiary businesses include Dar Al-Arkan Real
Estate Development Company publicly listed in Saudi Arabia; Dar Al-Arkan
Properties; financial services companies Al Khair Capital, Saudi Home Loans,
Bahrain Financing Company (BFC), and Maalem Financing; Independent Logistics
Company; Taj Lifestyle Center; T'azur insurance Company; Dar Al Arkan Online;
Quara Pay; and Quara Blockchain ventures.
Please visit http://www.quaraholding.com/
Follow us on Twitter: @QuaraHolding
Join the discussion on LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/quaraholding
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1389466/Ziad_El_Char.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1389467/Quara_Holding_Logo.jpg
Contact:
+966 540 730 079
Email: mjaradat@webershandwick.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151475/4795827
OTS: Quara Holding
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0