Quara Holding Emerges as Saudi Arabia's Most Innovative Technology-Driven Investment Holding Company

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - Quara Holding invests in digital

innovation and integration across all its business sectors



Quara Holding, a Saudi-based investment entity operating for over 25 years and

present in 11 countries, unveiled today its new identity and business strategy.

It represents a new phase in Saudi business and aims to achieve digital

integration between its subsidiary companies in the financial, real estate, and

technology sectors. Quara Holding leverages its advanced digital capabilities,

enabling better synergies across its various businesses, improving operations,

and providing better products and services to customers. Quara Holding includes

a digital business incubator for high-potential projects, targeting Saudi Arabia

and the wider GCC region.



Quara Holding represents a new generation of investment entities, which will

integrate modern technology solutions across traditional sectors including real

estate and financial services.







Holding's CEO Ziad El Chaar said, "Changes in business trends allow Quara to

adopt a flexible strategy with technology at its core. By investing in digital

for its investment holdings and in the operations of its subsidiary businesses,

we will achieve superior growth, profitability, and better customer service."



El Chaar also emphasized Quara Holding's ability to lead its companies towards

financial innovation. "Based on our new business model, we are looking forward

to achieving significant growth and enhancing the sustainability of our

subsidiaries' competitiveness. We will continue on our path to digital

transformation and will be introducing additional financial innovation including

Blockchain and FinTech, both cutting-edge services which will play a vital role

across multiple business sectors over the next decade," he noted.



Quara Holding will enable its investments and subsidiaries to increase their

market share, enhance their competitiveness and their ability to benefit from

global and regional business opportunities, to raise their growth and

profitability, especially in the post-COVID pandemic era.



Quara Holding's investments and subsidiary businesses include Dar Al-Arkan Real

Estate Development Company publicly listed in Saudi Arabia; Dar Al-Arkan

Properties; financial services companies Al Khair Capital, Saudi Home Loans,

Bahrain Financing Company (BFC), and Maalem Financing; Independent Logistics

Company; Taj Lifestyle Center; T'azur insurance Company; Dar Al Arkan Online;

Quara Pay; and Quara Blockchain ventures.



