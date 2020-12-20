 

Quara Holding Emerges as Saudi Arabia's Most Innovative Technology-Driven Investment Holding Company

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
20.12.2020, 12:15  |  67   |   |   
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - Quara Holding invests in digital
innovation and integration across all its business sectors

Quara Holding, a Saudi-based investment entity operating for over 25 years and
present in 11 countries, unveiled today its new identity and business strategy.
It represents a new phase in Saudi business and aims to achieve digital
integration between its subsidiary companies in the financial, real estate, and
technology sectors. Quara Holding leverages its advanced digital capabilities,
enabling better synergies across its various businesses, improving operations,
and providing better products and services to customers. Quara Holding includes
a digital business incubator for high-potential projects, targeting Saudi Arabia
and the wider GCC region.

Quara Holding represents a new generation of investment entities, which will
integrate modern technology solutions across traditional sectors including real
estate and financial services.

Welcoming the launch and emphasizing Quara Holding's strategic vision, Quara
Holding's CEO Ziad El Chaar said, "Changes in business trends allow Quara to
adopt a flexible strategy with technology at its core. By investing in digital
for its investment holdings and in the operations of its subsidiary businesses,
we will achieve superior growth, profitability, and better customer service."

El Chaar also emphasized Quara Holding's ability to lead its companies towards
financial innovation. "Based on our new business model, we are looking forward
to achieving significant growth and enhancing the sustainability of our
subsidiaries' competitiveness. We will continue on our path to digital
transformation and will be introducing additional financial innovation including
Blockchain and FinTech, both cutting-edge services which will play a vital role
across multiple business sectors over the next decade," he noted.

Quara Holding will enable its investments and subsidiaries to increase their
market share, enhance their competitiveness and their ability to benefit from
global and regional business opportunities, to raise their growth and
profitability, especially in the post-COVID pandemic era.

Quara Holding's investments and subsidiary businesses include Dar Al-Arkan Real
Estate Development Company publicly listed in Saudi Arabia; Dar Al-Arkan
Properties; financial services companies Al Khair Capital, Saudi Home Loans,
Bahrain Financing Company (BFC), and Maalem Financing; Independent Logistics
Company; Taj Lifestyle Center; T'azur insurance Company; Dar Al Arkan Online;
Quara Pay; and Quara Blockchain ventures.

Please visit http://www.quaraholding.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @QuaraHolding

Join the discussion on LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/quaraholding

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1389466/Ziad_El_Char.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1389467/Quara_Holding_Logo.jpg

Contact:

+966 540 730 079
Email: mjaradat@webershandwick.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151475/4795827
OTS: Quara Holding


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quara Holding Emerges as Saudi Arabia's Most Innovative Technology-Driven Investment Holding Company Quara Holding invests in digital innovation and integration across all its business sectors Quara Holding, a Saudi-based investment entity operating for over 25 years and present in 11 countries, unveiled today its new identity and business …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Handwerkspräsident Wollseifer: Schwund der Ausbildung ist besorgniserregend
Nachfrage steigt nach MaxSpan EastWest(TM) Fixed-Tilt-System von GameChange mit 94% GCR für ...
ELNET Deutschland gründet German Israeli Network of Startups & Mittelstand (GINSUM) (FOTO)
Chinesische Fenjiu Group konzentriert sich weiterhin auf Qualitäts- und Kulturreformen zum ...
Die Stärkung von Unternehmen wird als Verantwortung und Aufgabe jedes chinesischen Unternehmens betrachtet: Vorsitzender des chinesischen Schnapsherstellers Fenjiu Group (FOTO)
Chinesisches neues Entwicklungsmuster und Unternehmertum verstärken sich gegenseitig: Vorsitzender des chinesischen Schnapsherstellers Fenjiu Group (FOTO)
Quara Holding Emerges as Saudi Arabia's Most Innovative Technology-Driven Investment Holding ...
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Chatbot Studie 2020: Sparkassen und Volksbanken schlagen Fintech: Chatbots mit NLU-Technologie schneiden am besten ab
Corona befeuert Highspeed-Internet: Nachfrage steigt um bis zu 70 Prozent
Handwerkspräsident Wollseifer: Schwund der Ausbildung ist besorgniserregend
Unternehmen und Steuerberater kämpfen mit Anträgen für die aktuellen Corona-Hilfen: "Fristverlängerung zur Abgabe der Steuererklärung 2019 bringt keine Entlastung in ...
Dieselskandal bei Fiat weitet sich aus: Deutsche Umwelthilfe misst extrem hohe Stickoxidemissionen bei zwei Wohnmobilen auf Fiat Ducato ...
Europäischer Gerichtshof zu Abgasskandal: Thermofenster ist illegale Abschalteinrichtung / Autoindustrie droht Klagewelle
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Juwelier CHRIST lässt über eine viertel Millionen Träume wahr werden (FOTO)
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:44 Uhr
Gut leben, obwohl so viel verboten ist
13:39 Uhr
5 US-Aktien, die in einem Biden-Bullenmarkt abheben könnten
13:39 Uhr
Politik: SPD unterstützt Paketsteuer-Vorstoß
13:34 Uhr
Warum Berkshire Hathaway die Traumaktie für Menschen im Ruhestand ist
13:05 Uhr
ZDF-Intendant: Beitragsblockade verzögert Reformdebatten
12:58 Uhr
Aktien 2021 – sind fast alle zu optimistisch?
12:58 Uhr
Berichte: Regierung erwägt Stopp für Flüge aus Großbritannien
12:51 Uhr
Uber Technologies (UBER): Überflieger-Aktie weckt Kursphantasien - jetzt ist Geld in der Kasse! >>> CRV 3.4 !
12:48 Uhr
Anlegerverlag: Plug Power: das ist der richtige Zeitpunkt für den Einstieg!
12:47 Uhr
Wirtschaft: Bundesweit noch 750.000 Tiere im "Schweinestau"