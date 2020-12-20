Invitation to Q&A session about Castellum's increased offer for Entra and the sale of warehouse and logistics properties

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to a digital Q&A session on Monday 21 December at 09:00 am (CET).

Due to the publication of the increased share exchange and cash offer to Entra's shareholders and the sale of a mature stabilized asset portfolio, Castellum invites investors, analysts and journalists to a Q&A session.

The session will be hosted by CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson.

Please register by the following link to participate:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/castellum-press-conference-21-december-2020

The Q&A session will be held in English.

