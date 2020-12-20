 

Invitation to Q&A session about Castellum's increased offer for Entra and the sale of warehouse and logistics properties

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to a digital Q&A session on Monday 21 December at 09:00 am (CET).

Due to the publication of the increased share exchange and cash offer to Entra's shareholders and the sale of a mature stabilized asset portfolio, Castellum invites investors, analysts and journalists to a Q&A session.

The session will be hosted by CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson.

Please register by the following link to participate:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/castellum-press-conference-21-december-2020

The Q&A session will be held in English.

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46 706 47 12 61
Anders Westgårdh, press manager Castellum AB, +46 738-567316

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in Sweden with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are located in 17 growth regions in Sweden, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. 250,000 people go to work every day in our properties. We develop flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions with a lettable area of 4.3 million square metres. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. 

