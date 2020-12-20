 

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, Giving Notice to Terminate Agreements with Its Vessel Managers, and Intention to Change the Company Name

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.12.2020, 19:28  |  94   |   |   

MONACO, Dec. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) (the “Company”) today announced that following the recent sales of vessels by the Company, its Board of Directors has authorized the Company, as part of its transition to a sustainable future, to sell its remaining dry bulk vessels and exit the dry bulk sector during 2021.  As a result of this decision, the Company expects to record a write-down ranging from $475.0 million to $500.0 million on vessels sold and classified as held for sale.  This estimated write-down includes non-cash charges of $425.0 million to $440.0 million to reflect the current fair market value of the fleet and $50.0 million to $60.0 million of estimated cash charges, which include $34.0 million to $36.0 million for the termination of various vessel-related agreements, as well as other selling costs.  The Company will also write-off approximately $10.0 million of deferred financing costs as outstanding debt is repaid.

Pursuant to the Master Agreement previously filed with the SEC governing the commercial and technical management of its vessels, the Company has submitted a notice of termination to its managers, effectively ending its relationship with Scorpio Commercial Management s.a.m. and Scorpio Ship Management s.a.m.

To reflect its transition, the Board of Directors has also resolved to seek shareholders' approval to change the name of the Company.  The proposed new name of the Company will be announced on or before January 8, 2021.

About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities announced its intention to exit the dry bulk sector during 2021 and is investing in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The Company has recently sold eight vessels and has contracted to sell sixteen additional vessels, all of which are expected to close in the first half of 2021. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. intends to sell its 25 remaining wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels (including 7 Kamsarmax vessels and 18 Ultramax vessels) during 2021. The Company has signed a letter of intent to enter into a shipbuilding contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Inc. to build a wind turbine installation vessel to be delivered in 2023, with options to build three further similar vessels. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.scorpiobulkers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, Giving Notice to Terminate Agreements with Its Vessel Managers, and Intention to Change the Company Name MONACO, Dec. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) (the “Company”) today announced that following the recent sales of vessels by the Company, its Board of Directors has authorized the Company, as part of its transition to a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Festi: Competition Authority concludes investigation of fuel market
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...