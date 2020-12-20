Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, Giving Notice to Terminate Agreements with Its Vessel Managers, and Intention to Change the Company Name

MONACO, Dec. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) (the “Company”) today announced that following the recent sales of vessels by the Company, its Board of Directors has authorized the Company, as part of its transition to a sustainable future, to sell its remaining dry bulk vessels and exit the dry bulk sector during 2021. As a result of this decision, the Company expects to record a write-down ranging from $475.0 million to $500.0 million on vessels sold and classified as held for sale. This estimated write-down includes non-cash charges of $425.0 million to $440.0 million to reflect the current fair market value of the fleet and $50.0 million to $60.0 million of estimated cash charges, which include $34.0 million to $36.0 million for the termination of various vessel-related agreements, as well as other selling costs. The Company will also write-off approximately $10.0 million of deferred financing costs as outstanding debt is repaid.



Pursuant to the Master Agreement previously filed with the SEC governing the commercial and technical management of its vessels, the Company has submitted a notice of termination to its managers, effectively ending its relationship with Scorpio Commercial Management s.a.m. and Scorpio Ship Management s.a.m.