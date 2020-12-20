 

SWI EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.12.2020, 20:32  |  81   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) resulting from allegations that SolarWinds may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 13, 2020, Reuters reported that hackers alleged to be working for the Russian government had monitored email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments and that the alleged hackers are believed to have gained access to the agencies’ email traffic by deceptively interfering with updates released by SolarWinds, which services various government vendors in the executive branch, the military, and the intelligence services. On December 14, 2020, SolarWinds disclosed that it had evidence that the software weaknesses at issue originated in the Company’s Orion monitoring products and existed in updates released between March and June 2020.

On this news, SolarWinds’ stock price fell $3.93 per share, or 17%, to close at $19.62 per share on December 14, 2020.

