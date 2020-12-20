Luxembourg, 20 December 2020

CPI Property Group - End of Year Message



CPI Property Group ("CPIPG" or the "Group"), the leading owner of real estate in Berlin, Prague and Warsaw has prepared the following update on the Group's performance during 2020, along with our outlook for full year 2020 and 2021.

"There is no doubt that 2020 was challenging for many businesses. Thanks to the quality of our people, properties, markets and tenants, CPIPG has been resilient throughout the year and continued our growth trajectory," said Martin Nemecek, CEO. "We appreciate the consistent support of our stakeholders and send best wishes for a restful and healthy holiday season."

Portfolio Performance



The outbreak of COVID-19 has challenged many long-held ideas about real estate. Despite uncertainties, CPIPG's diversified property portfolio delivered strong performance. The Group collected more than 95% of rent due through Q3 2020. With comparable trends experienced in Q4, the Group expects to report higher levels of rental income, EBITDA and FFO for 2020 relative to 2019.

While COVID-19 has proven that working from home is possible, CPIPG is confident that our tenants are eager to return to their offices and reclaim the collaboration, creativity and communication which have suffered during the pandemic. The Group's office platforms in key Central European capital cities of Berlin, Prague, and Warsaw (52% of our property portfolio) continue to benefit from high occupancy, stable or increasing rents and near-100% rent collection rates. Leasing activity in Berlin and Warsaw has been robust, with increased like-for-like rents. Occupancy has risen to 93% in Warsaw and remains stable at 95% in Prague. Recently completed office developments and refurbishments such as Bubenska in Prague along with The Benjamin and Prinzessinnen-Höfe in Berlin are 100% leased and will contribute meaningful rental income to the Group in 2021.