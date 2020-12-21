 

Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction

Purchase Price Represents a Premium of Approximately 33%

Companies’ Complementary Capabilities and Talent to Enable Growth in Hypersonics, Tactical Missiles, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Strategic Systems and Space Exploration

Transaction Provides Greater Value and Innovation for Customers by Integrating Critical Component of Supply Chain

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) in an all-cash transaction with a total equity value of $5.0 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by each company’s Board of Directors, Lockheed Martin will acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne for $56.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 33% to Aerojet Rocketdyne’s closing stock price on December 18, 2020, and a premium of approximately 42% to the Company’s volume weighted average stock price (“VWAP”) for the last 90 trading days.

As part of the transaction, Aerojet Rocketdyne declared a $5.00 per share pre-closing special dividend to holders of its common shares and convertible senior notes, on an as-converted basis. The special dividend will be paid on March 24, 2021, to holders of record as of March 10, 2021. The payment of this special dividend, unless revoked, will adjust the consideration to be paid by Lockheed Martin to $51.00 per share at closing.

“We are pleased to bring together our complementary companies in a transformative transaction that will provide premium cash value for our stockholders and tremendous benefits for our employees, customers and partners,” said Eileen P. Drake, CEO and President of Aerojet Rocketdyne. “Joining Lockheed Martin is a testament to the world-class organization and team we’ve built and represents a natural next phase of our evolution. As part of Lockheed Martin, we will bring our advanced technologies together with their substantial expertise and resources to accelerate our shared purpose: enabling the defense of our nation and space exploration. On behalf of the Aerojet Rocketdyne Board and management team, I’d like to thank all of our employees for their unwavering dedication and focus in helping us achieve this great milestone.”

