JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks

SEOUL, Korea, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that JoongAng Group has selected Juniper’s wired and wireless solutions driven by Mist AI to transform its network system. With the country’s first AI-driven enterprise network by Juniper, JoongAng Group can continue to lead its diverse array of business and broadcasting services, while securely maximizing operational efficiency and flexibility for future business expansion.

As the company prepared to spread its workforce across two office buildings after the completion of its JTBC Building in 2019, JoongAng Group wanted to introduce a next-generation network system that would provide a unified experience for all employees in both buildings.

To achieve that goal, JoongAng Group decided to plan their infrastructure based on a smart office concept centered on providing a fast, seamless wireless network that would bridge the two physically separated buildings. If the two buildings’ networks were not perfectly integrated, employees would have to go through cumbersome procedures, including configuring their IP settings and authenticating repeatedly.

Juniper’s wired and wireless network solutions fulfilled all of the company’s needs and were first deployed in the JTBC Building last year followed by the JoongAng Building. In particular, Juniper’s Wireless Access Points driven by Mist AI equipped with Wi-Fi 6 stood out for providing enterprise-grade performance and an AI engine that has replaced manual IT tasks with AI-driven proactive automation and self-healing. The integration of the two buildings’ networks was completed this year, resulting in exceptional user and device experiences.

Since deployment, the company has introduced a security and emergency response system that leverages patented virtual Bluetooth LE technology for indoor location tracking without the need for battery powered beacons. With Juniper’s AI-driven network, JoongAng Group has jumped a step ahead of the industry in terms of network efficiency, leveraging automation and insights to lower IT costs while maximizing the end-user experience.