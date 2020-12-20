ADDING MULTIMEDIA McKesson Fills Initial Government Orders for Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

As part of Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government’s public-private partnership to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Americans, and under the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), McKesson began distributing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines and the ancillary supply kits needed to administer them. After months of preparation, which included establishing dedicated distribution centers and assembling supply kits, the company is primed to support the nation during this significant healthcare challenge.

