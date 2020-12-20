 

ADDING MULTIMEDIA McKesson Fills Initial Government Orders for Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.12.2020, 12:00  |  21   |   |   

As part of Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government’s public-private partnership to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Americans, and under the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), McKesson began distributing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines and the ancillary supply kits needed to administer them. After months of preparation, which included establishing dedicated distribution centers and assembling supply kits, the company is primed to support the nation during this significant healthcare challenge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201220005013/en/

A worker at McKesson's Olive Branch, Miss. distribution center prepares packed and sealed cooler boxes containing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses for shipment. (Photo: Business Wire)

A worker at McKesson's Olive Branch, Miss. distribution center prepares packed and sealed cooler boxes containing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses for shipment. (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian Tyler, CEO, McKesson said, “We are honored to be a partner with the U.S. government and other private-sector companies such as Moderna to support in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and the ancillary supply kits. In March, our world seemed to change overnight. But with a renewed sense of commitment and intensified focus, we’ve come together across industries and forged public and private partnerships to help restore and protect the health and well-being of people around the world. With our exceptional group of employees managing the effort, we stand ready as a company to meet this historical moment.”

Key facts include:

  • McKesson, a global leader in healthcare supply chain management, is managing two different aspects of the distribution efforts in coordination with the U.S. government. The company is distributing all supply kits for COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the distribution of frozen or refrigerated COVID-19 vaccines. McKesson is not distributing the Pfizer ultra-frozen vaccine.
  • McKesson has a long history of managing the pharmaceutical and medical supply chain in the U.S., as well as handling the distribution of vaccines. The company has been the centralized distributor for the CDC’s Vaccines for Children program for 13 years, including during the H1N1 public health crisis.
  • The U.S. government is making all decisions related to where, when and how many doses McKesson will distribute. The company filled the first order from the CDC on Sunday, December 20. Our shipping partners should deliver initial vaccine orders at administration sites nationwide on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
  • Maintaining the cold chain is a priority for the company. Upon arrival at a McKesson vaccine distribution center, McKesson will verify that the vaccines were maintained at the proper temperature while in transit and will place the vaccines inside a large-scale, pharmaceutical-grade freezer designed to maintain proper temperatures.
  • The freezers are equipped with sophisticated controls, monitoring systems and alarms intended to ensure the vaccines remain within the appropriate temperature ranges.
  • After receiving CDC orders, from inside the freezers the vaccine doses will be packed into insulated coolers with specialized cold packs and a temperature monitor so the administration site can verify that the vaccine doses stayed within the required temperature range during transit.
  • For the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the ancillary supply kit normally will be sent at the same time as the vaccines. The kits include alcohol prep pads, face shields, surgical masks, needles and syringes, a vaccine administration sheet, and a vaccine record and reminder card.
  • The company has partnered with FedEx and UPS, who will deliver the vaccines and ancillary supply kits to administration sites throughout the country.
  • Through Operation Warp Speed, McKesson partners closely with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the CDC. For the ancillary supply kit production and distribution, McKesson has partnered with the Strategic National Stockpile, which is part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within HHS.

About McKesson Corporation

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADDING MULTIMEDIA McKesson Fills Initial Government Orders for Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine As part of Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government’s public-private partnership to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Americans, and under the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), McKesson began distributing Moderna’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Recommends Vaccination with Moderna’s ...
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Ennis, Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 and Declares ...
ADDING MULTIMEDIA McKesson Fills Initial Government Orders for Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity