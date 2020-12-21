Taronis Fuels Takes Disciplinary Actions Against CFO and Independent Director

On the afternoon of December 18, 2020 a Special Meeting of the Board of Directors convened to discuss management of the Company. At the Meeting, a motion proposing to form a special committee to investigate the allegations against Ms. Thompson and Mr. Welo was put forth. The motion was approved with 5 affirmative votes, with Mr. Welo and Ms. Thompson declining to participate. The Directors voting in favor of the motion believed this immediate action was needed to protect the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

PHOENIX, AZ, Dec. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced that on the morning of December 18, 2020 Mary Pat Thompson, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, was suspended indefinitely pending the resolution of a now ongoing investigation into multiple alleged violations of her duties and obligations as an officer and director of the Company. In addition, Tobias Welo, an Independent Director, was provided written notice by the Company of concerns regarding potential breaches of his fiduciary duties.

On December 20, 2020 both Ms. Thompson and Mr. Welo resigned from their positions as Directors. The Company intends to continue with the investigation, and reserves the right to pursue any and all claims against the two Directors in the event the conclusions from this investigation warrant such a response.

