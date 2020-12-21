 

Peijia Medical and HighLife Enter Into License and Technology Transfer Agreement for Transeptal Mitral Valve Replacement in Greater China

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 03:00  |  66   |   |   

Collaboration Strengthens Peijia's Position for Competing in a Largely Untapped Market and Supports Global Expansion of HighLife's Technology

SUZHOU, China and PARIS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peijia Medical Ltd (HK Stock Code: 09996) and HighLife SAS, a Paris-based medical device company, focused on the development of a unique transeptal mitral valve replacement ("TMVR") system to treat patients suffering from mitral regurgitation, announced that they have entered into a license agreement pursuant to which HighLife has granted to Peijia an exclusive license regarding certain proprietary TMVR products currently in development by the Licensor. Under the Agreement, Peijia is entitled to, among other things, manufacture, develop, and commercialize the products in the greater China region, and HighLife is in return entitled to receive an upfront fee and subsequent milestone payments.

Interventional treatment for mitral regurgitation is considered to be one of the most challenging areas in the field of structural heart disease, yet also represents huge market potential. The TMVR technology developed by HighLife uses a transeptal approach to treat patients with MR, and is currently evaluated in international clinical studies in more than 20 sites on three continents.

"We've evaluated the transapical approach in the very beginning, but it is clear now that transeptal delivery is the gold standard," said Nicolo Piazza, M.D., of the McGill University Health Centre. Dr. Piazza, a Key Opinion Leader in the field of interventional heart valve treatment and the Principal Investigator of HighLife's TMVR products, said he believes that "HighLife is well advanced in terms of technology and shows promising results. The TMVR device has a small catheter—similar to that of a TAVR system—and is extremely user-friendly. I think the transcatheter aortic valve operators will be very comfortable deploying this valve."  

Under the License Agreement, Peijia and HighLife will establish a joint review committee to enhance a mutual sharing of information about the development as well as commercialization of the TMVR products, further deepening cooperation between the two companies. The terms also allow cross-licensing on future improvements of the products, encouraging both companies to focus on innovations.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peijia Medical and HighLife Enter Into License and Technology Transfer Agreement for Transeptal Mitral Valve Replacement in Greater China Collaboration Strengthens Peijia's Position for Competing in a Largely Untapped Market and Supports Global Expansion of HighLife's Technology SUZHOU, China and PARIS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Peijia Medical Ltd (HK Stock Code: 09996) and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Invitation to Q&A session about Castellum's increased offer for Entra and the sale of warehouse and ...
RangeXTD Review: Newest Wi-Fi Extender Booster in the US Market
Peijia Medical and HighLife Enter Into License and Technology Transfer Agreement for Transeptal ...
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
The Perfect Christmas Present For An Electric Vehicle Fanatic
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity