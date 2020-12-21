Peijia Medical and HighLife Enter Into License and Technology Transfer Agreement for Transeptal Mitral Valve Replacement in Greater China

SUZHOU, China and PARIS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peijia Medical Ltd (HK Stock Code: 09996) and HighLife SAS, a Paris-based medical device company, focused on the development of a unique transeptal mitral valve replacement ("TMVR") system to treat patients suffering from mitral regurgitation, announced that they have entered into a license agreement pursuant to which HighLife has granted to Peijia an exclusive license regarding certain proprietary TMVR products currently in development by the Licensor. Under the Agreement, Peijia is entitled to, among other things, manufacture, develop, and commercialize the products in the greater China region, and HighLife is in return entitled to receive an upfront fee and subsequent milestone payments.

Interventional treatment for mitral regurgitation is considered to be one of the most challenging areas in the field of structural heart disease, yet also represents huge market potential. The TMVR technology developed by HighLife uses a transeptal approach to treat patients with MR, and is currently evaluated in international clinical studies in more than 20 sites on three continents.

"We've evaluated the transapical approach in the very beginning, but it is clear now that transeptal delivery is the gold standard," said Nicolo Piazza, M.D., of the McGill University Health Centre. Dr. Piazza, a Key Opinion Leader in the field of interventional heart valve treatment and the Principal Investigator of HighLife's TMVR products, said he believes that "HighLife is well advanced in terms of technology and shows promising results. The TMVR device has a small catheter—similar to that of a TAVR system—and is extremely user-friendly. I think the transcatheter aortic valve operators will be very comfortable deploying this valve."

Under the License Agreement, Peijia and HighLife will establish a joint review committee to enhance a mutual sharing of information about the development as well as commercialization of the TMVR products, further deepening cooperation between the two companies. The terms also allow cross-licensing on future improvements of the products, encouraging both companies to focus on innovations.