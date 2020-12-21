Liberty Global Recognized for Sustainability Leadership

The recognition capped a week which also saw the launch of a new ‘Green Bond’ from VodafoneZiggo and Liberty Global’s new 4K Mini TV Box winning the sustainability category at this year’s Digital TV Europe’s Video Tech Innovation Awards. In addition, Liberty Global has joined a select group of companies with Science-based Targets to prevent the effects of climate change, a four-year process culminating in assessment and approval by the Science-based Target Initiative (SBTi) last month.

Liberty Global (“Liberty Global”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, has been awarded Leadership status by CDP Global (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project) in its annual survey into climate change and carbon emissions.

Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global comments: ‘The milestones we’ve passed this past month demonstrate the extent to which sustainability is ingrained in our business. From launching the first high-yield Green Bond since 2018 to finance a whole range of green projects, to introducing long-term goals on carbon emissions, we are committed to operating in a sustainable, environmentally responsible way.’

CDP GLOBAL LEADERSHIP STATUS

The CDP Global survey, which requests information on climate change impacts and carbon emissions from some of the world’s largest companies, awarded Liberty a score of A-, corresponding to Leadership level status. Liberty Global was specifically commended for its performance on energy consumption and Scope 11 and 22 carbon emissions.

The results from CDP Global – an international not-for-profit organization that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies and regions to help manage environmental impacts – follow just three weeks after Liberty Global was yet again named one of the world’s most sustainable companies through its inclusion in the influential Dow Jones Sustainability World index for the eighth year. The company also featured in the North American index for the ninth consecutive year.

GREEN BOND LAUNCH

Liberty Global was involved earlier this month in the launch of the first Green Bond from VodafoneZiggo, its Joint Venture in the Netherlands. The bond, which is the first ever high yield Green Bond to be issued by a company outside the renewable energy space, was successfully launched and priced on Monday 7th December.

The Green Bond will be used to finance projects that support VodafoneZiggo’s transition towards low-carbon, climate-resilient growth in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, eco-efficient products, technology and processes and green buildings.