 

Liberty Global Recognized for Sustainability Leadership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 05:00  |  94   |   |   

Liberty Global (“Liberty Global”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, has been awarded Leadership status by CDP Global (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project) in its annual survey into climate change and carbon emissions.

The recognition capped a week which also saw the launch of a new ‘Green Bond’ from VodafoneZiggo and Liberty Global’s new 4K Mini TV Box winning the sustainability category at this year’s Digital TV Europe’s Video Tech Innovation Awards. In addition, Liberty Global has joined a select group of companies with Science-based Targets to prevent the effects of climate change, a four-year process culminating in assessment and approval by the Science-based Target Initiative (SBTi) last month.

Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global comments: ‘The milestones we’ve passed this past month demonstrate the extent to which sustainability is ingrained in our business. From launching the first high-yield Green Bond since 2018 to finance a whole range of green projects, to introducing long-term goals on carbon emissions, we are committed to operating in a sustainable, environmentally responsible way.’

CDP GLOBAL LEADERSHIP STATUS

The CDP Global survey, which requests information on climate change impacts and carbon emissions from some of the world’s largest companies, awarded Liberty a score of A-, corresponding to Leadership level status. Liberty Global was specifically commended for its performance on energy consumption and Scope 11 and 22 carbon emissions.

The results from CDP Global – an international not-for-profit organization that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies and regions to help manage environmental impacts – follow just three weeks after Liberty Global was yet again named one of the world’s most sustainable companies through its inclusion in the influential Dow Jones Sustainability World index for the eighth year. The company also featured in the North American index for the ninth consecutive year.

GREEN BOND LAUNCH

Liberty Global was involved earlier this month in the launch of the first Green Bond from VodafoneZiggo, its Joint Venture in the Netherlands. The bond, which is the first ever high yield Green Bond to be issued by a company outside the renewable energy space, was successfully launched and priced on Monday 7th December.

The Green Bond will be used to finance projects that support VodafoneZiggo’s transition towards low-carbon, climate-resilient growth in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, eco-efficient products, technology and processes and green buildings.

Seite 1 von 3
Liberty Global Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liberty Global Recognized for Sustainability Leadership Liberty Global (“Liberty Global”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, has been awarded Leadership status by CDP Global (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Entegris Makes Major Investment in New Manufacturing Facility in Taiwan
Ennis, Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 and Declares ...
Liberty Global Recognized for Sustainability Leadership
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. ...
ADDING MULTIMEDIA McKesson Fills Initial Government Orders for Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Liberty Global to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
02.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stimmung kühlt nach S&P- und Nasdaq-Rekorden ab