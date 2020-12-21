Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows Strong Durability Across Two Global Phase III Studies for Diabetic Macular Edema, a Leading Cause of Blindness

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced positive topline results from two identically designed global Phase III studies, YOSEMITE and RHINE, evaluating its investigational bispecific antibody, faricimab, in people living with diabetic macular edema (DME). Both studies met their primary endpoint and showed that faricimab given every eight weeks and at personalized dosing intervals of up to 16 weeks demonstrated non-inferior visual acuity gains compared to aflibercept given every eight weeks. Faricimab was generally well-tolerated with no new safety signals identified. The studies each have three treatment arms, with participants randomized to receive either faricimab or aflibercept at fixed eight-week intervals, or faricimab at personalized intervals of up to 16 weeks, following a loading phase.

In a secondary endpoint, across both studies, more than half of participants in the faricimab personalized dosing arms achieved an extended time between treatments of 16 weeks at year one. This is the first time any investigational medicine has achieved this level of durability in a Phase III study of people with DME.