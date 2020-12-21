 

Fabege first with 100 per cent green financing

NACKA, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabege has achieved an important milestone in its sustainability work as all of the company's loan agreements are now green. Therefore, Fabege is first among the Swedish property companies to exclusively choose green financing.

With total borrowing of SEK 26 billion (as of 30 September 2020), Fabege is one of Sweden's largest borrowers and can thus contribute to a greener financial market by setting a good example. Green financing provides an more robust loan portfolio that handles crises better as well as trusting relationships with creditors and, in addition, lower financing costs.

"We are happy and proud to have the privilege of participating as an active party in the great transformation towards an increasingly sustainable and responsible financial market. To reach the climate goals in the Paris Agreement, the entire financial world needs to take a major responsibility for the climate," comments Åsa Lind, Head of Treasury at Fabege.

All of Fabege's capital market financing is already green, both bonds and commercial paper, as well as most of the bank financing and now the last five per cent of the financing has been converted to green agreements. In connection with new financing, it is always a requirement that it should be sustainable.

"Fully green financing means that we need to keep on our toes, sustainability shall characterise everything we do and we are continually working to advance our positions and to lead the Swedish property sector's sustainability efforts," continues Åsa Lind.

For a long time, Fabege has had the declared goal that all financing shall be green, which is facilitated by the company's ambitious sustainability work, which among other things, has resulted in all of Fabege's investment properties being certified as sustainable. Fabege has a goal that all property management operations shall be climate neutral by 2030 and has a good chance of also reaching this target.

"Real estate is the business that has the biggest environmental footprint and for this reason it is important that we as a sector are the forefront in terms of sustainability work. Our entire property holdings are certified as sustainable and green financing is another important part of our sustainability efforts. The property sector has shown that it takes this issue seriously but now Fabege is setting the bar for green financing and challenges the other players in the industry to follow our lead," comments Mia Häggström, Sustainability Manager at Fabege.

Sustainability facts about Fabege:

  • GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) has appointed Fabeges as Global Leader 2020
  • 100 per cent of the Management portfolio and all new production are sustainability certified according to BREEAM In-Use or BREEAM-SE.
  • The average energy consumption is low and is below 80 kWh/sqm Atemp
  • All strategic suppliers and partners are sustainability audited.

For more information about our ambitious sustainability goals and our green financing, please visit us at: www.fabege.com  

Åsa Lind, Head of Treasury, +46 8 555 148 08, asa.lind@fabege.se
Mia Häggström, Sustainability Manager, +46 8 555 148 54, mia.haggstrom@fabege.se

