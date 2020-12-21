DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision ENCAVIS AG sells minority interests of 49% in wind farm portfolio in Austria 21.12.2020 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Encavis sells minority interests of 49% in wind farm portfolio in Austria

Hamburg/Vienna, December 21, 2020 - SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard), sold 49 percent of its wind farm portfolio in Austria to the largest regional Austrian utility, WIEN ENERGIE GmbH. The three wind farms "Pongratzer Kogel" and "Herrenstein" in Styria and "Zagersdorf" in Burgenland represent a generation capacity of 36.2 MW in total.

"The renewed sale of minority interests in a wind farm portfolio remains our guiding principle for strengthening our internal financing power as well as further diversifying our portfolio", Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, explained this strategic course of the Group.

Encavis Group's strategic decision to sell minority stakes of up to 49 percent in selected wind farms to institutional investors or utilities frees up existing cash reserves for investment in further projects, confirms the accounting values of the assets in the existing portfolio (under IFRS) and results in book profits in the national financial statements (under German GAAP).

"We are pleased that with this transaction, which was concluded in the face of competition from a very large number of different bidders, we can once again provide evidence of the value of our existing portfolio. Our selective acquisitions and the technical and commercial optimization of our parks create significant value - as this example repeatedly demonstrates. This proof of value, which is already included in our forecast key figures for this year, once again confirms the achievement of our Guidance 2020," Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, emphasized the positive financial effects of this transaction.