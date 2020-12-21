DGAP-News Adler Group S.A.: EUR 75.7m residential assets disposal at premium to book value
|
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal
Adler Group: EUR 75.7m residential assets disposal at premium to book value
- Successful disposal of 1,605 units with GAV of EUR 75.7m slightly above book value
- Assets generate EUR 4.8m net rental income pa and have 17.45% vacancy rate and an average rent of 5.21 EUR/sqm/month
- Transaction is the next step in ADLER's strategy to streamline its portfolio and strengthen its balance sheet in line with ongoing deleveraging commitments
- Closing is expected at the end of March 2021
Berlin, 21 December 2020 - Adler Real Estate AG (ADLER RE), c. 95% subsidiary of Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group), entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement with OMEGA AG, Munich and a real estate family office, to dispose of 1,605 residential and commercial units with a gross asset value (GAV) of EUR 75.7m at a slight premium to book value as of Q3 2020. This transaction further demonstrates the resilience of the German residential real estate market at a time of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. The properties are primarily located in Borna, Osterholz-Scharmbeck and Schwanewede. The units generate net rental income of EUR 4.8m pa and have a 17.45% vacancy rate which peaks at up to 27% with an average rent of 5.21 EUR/sqm/month.
The transaction is a natural next step in Adler Group's strategy to streamline its portfolio and will have a positive impact on all portfolio KPIs. LTV will be reduced by 30bps and is a further step to reach our mid-term target of around 50%. It is expected to close at the end of March 2021.
Contact
Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
F +352 203 015 00
E investorrelations@Adler-group.com
21.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1156477
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1156477 21.12.2020ADLER Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: ADO Properties - Berlin Pure Play auf Immobilien
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare