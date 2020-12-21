 

Kalmar plans to transfer part of its crane engineering in China to Etteplan

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 21 DECEMBER 2020 AT 8.00 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, plans to transfer part of its crane engineering in China to Etteplan, a globally operating engineering company. With the planned long-term agreement Kalmar aims to improve the efficiency of its crane engineering operations in China by ensuring scalability and cost competitiveness.

The parties have signed an agreement regarding the services to be provided by Etteplan. As a consequence, approximately 70 Kalmar engineering employees in China are planned to move to Etteplan. The planned transfer is expected to take place on 1 January 2021. After that, the transferring employees will initially continue to work from their current locations in their current roles and tasks. 

“We are aiming to improve our competitiveness by outsourcing part of the crane engineering operations in China. This is a natural step for us after reorganising our earlier Chinese joint venture in June 2020. With the support of Etteplan’s expert network and global footprint, we will be able to safeguard the scalability of our engineering operations, unify engineering competencies and processes between different products and technical solutions and realise synergies, resulting in better service for our customers,” says Toni Söderlund, Vice President, Products and Solutions, Kalmar.

“Measured by the number of people, this is among the largest outsourcing agreements in Etteplan’s history and happens in China, which is one of our strategic growth markets. I warmly welcome the some 70 new experts to the Etteplan team. The agreement shows that our outsourcing solutions are effective and it undoubtedly strengthens our market position in China”, says Riku Riikonen, Senior Vice President of Engineering Solutions at Etteplan. 

Etteplan provides solutions for industrial equipment and plant engineering, software and embedded solutions, and technical documentation solutions to the world’s leading companies in the manufacturing industry. In 2019, Etteplan had a turnover of approximately EUR 263 million. The company currently has more than 3,400 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker.

Further information for the press:

Toni Söderlund, Vice President, Products and Solutions, Kalmar, toni.soderlund@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

