 

Mowi ASA Enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to divest its 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping

With reference to previously announced potential divestment of DESS Aquaculture Shipping.

Mowi is pleased to announce an agreement to divest its 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping to an entity controlled by Antin Infrastructure Partners.

Mowi has invested EUR 60m in DESS Aquaculture Shipping to date and our share of proceeds is EUR 115m. Mowi will recognise a gain of approximately EUR 55m in Financial EBIT in our P&L upon closing.

Closing of the transaction is subject to, inter alia, customary closing conditions.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




