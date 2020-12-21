DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Mergers & Acquisitions Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares accelerates its growth by signing a binding offer to acquire the majority stake in Carglass(R) Maison Group from Belron 21.12.2020 / 07:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Tenth acquisition in the current year

- Co-investment between Mutares and HomeServe France

- Target company with revenues close to EUR 50 million

- Irrevocable offer with information-consultation of the works councils of Carglass(R) Maison Group

- Closing expected in Q1 2021



Munich, 21 December 2020 - Belron has entered into exclusive negotiations with Mutares and HomeServe France in preparation for the sale of Carglass(R) Maison Group (CGM), on the basis of a firm and binding offer which follows a broad competitive process. This important step launches a period of consultations and approvals which should result in a finalized transaction in the first quarter of 2021.



The transaction will be structured as a co-investment-transaction between Mutares and HomeServe France. Mutares will own 80% of the shareholding rights of CGM and HomeServe France the remaining 20%. The acquisition would be the tenth buyside transaction for Mutares within the current financial year. The transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including regulatory approval.

CGM, previously known under the name Maisoning, is a renowned French home repair and emergency specialist with over 50 years of track record and two main activities. In the Emergencies division CGM ensures swift intervention on site to fix everyday problems, such as repairing a leak or unlocking a door. Within the Works & Refurbishment Division CGM conducts planned works such as enhancement or refurbishment, as well as disaster recovery works on behalf of insurers.