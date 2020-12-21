NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

DGAP-WpÜG: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH (künftig: Kublai GmbH) / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: Tele Columbus AG; Bidder: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH (künftig: Kublai GmbH) 21.12.2020 / 07:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bidder:

UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH (in the future: Kublai GmbH)

Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) Frankfurt am Main under HRB 120105

Target Company:

Tele Columbus AG

Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108

10553 Berlin

Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) Charlottenburg under HRB 161349 B

ISIN: DE000TCAG172

The offer document will be published on the Internet once such publication has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) at:

http://www.faser-angebot.de

On December 21, 2020, UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH (in the future: Kublai GmbH) (the "Bidder"), with its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, an affiliate of funds managed and advised by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, USA, which is an indirect subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, decided to submit a voluntary public takeover offer in the form of a cash offer to the shareholders of Tele Columbus AG (the "Company"), with its registered office in Berlin, Germany, to acquire all registered no-par value shares in the Company, each with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 (ISIN DE000TCAG172).