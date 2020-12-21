 

DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: Tele Columbus AG; Bidder: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH (künftig: Kublai GmbH)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.12.2020, 07:29  |  103   |   |   

DGAP-WpÜG: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH (künftig: Kublai GmbH) / Takeover Offer
Takeover Offer / Target company: Tele Columbus AG; Bidder: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH (künftig: Kublai GmbH)

21.12.2020 / 07:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

- Convenience Translation -

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO SEC. 10 PARA. 1 AND PARA. 3 IN CONJUNCTION WITH SEC. 29 PARA. 1, 34 OF THE GERMAN SECURITIES ACQUISITION AND TAKEOVER ACT (WERTPAPIERERWERBS- UND ÜBERNAHMEGESETZ - WPÜG)

Bidder:

UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH (in the future: Kublai GmbH)
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) Frankfurt am Main under HRB 120105

Target Company:

Tele Columbus AG
Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108
10553 Berlin
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) Charlottenburg under HRB 161349 B
ISIN: DE000TCAG172

The offer document will be published on the Internet once such publication has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) at:

http://www.faser-angebot.de

On December 21, 2020, UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH (in the future: Kublai GmbH) (the "Bidder"), with its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, an affiliate of funds managed and advised by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, USA, which is an indirect subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, decided to submit a voluntary public takeover offer in the form of a cash offer to the shareholders of Tele Columbus AG (the "Company"), with its registered office in Berlin, Germany, to acquire all registered no-par value shares in the Company, each with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 (ISIN DE000TCAG172).

