 

DGAP-News EVOTEC PARTNERS WITH ALLOY THERAPEUTICS TO EXPAND ITS ANTIBODY DISCOVERY PLATFORM

EVOTEC PARTNERS WITH ALLOY THERAPEUTICS TO EXPAND ITS ANTIBODY DISCOVERY PLATFORM

21.12.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • EVOTEC GAINS ACCESS TO ALLOY THERAPEUTICS' ATX-GX(TM) HUMANISED MICE PLATFORM FOR BIOLOGICS DISCOVERY
  • PARTNERSHIP LEVERAGES COMPLEMENTARY STRENGTHS OF IN SILICO, IN VITRO AND IN VIVO ANTIBODY DISCOVERY IN A RANGE OF INDICATIONS


Hamburg, Germany, 21 December 2020:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and Alloy Therapeutics ("Alloy"), a biotechnology company dedicated to empowering scientists in the relentless pursuit of making better medicines for all, today announced that the companies have entered into a technology partnership to expand Evotec's antibody discovery platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec receives access to Alloy's ATX-Gx(TM) mouse platform to enable best-in-class in vivo discovery of fully human monoclonal antibodies for use in both its proprietary as well as partnered R&D projects across more than 15 disease areas. ATX-Gx(TM) comprises a suite of highly immunocompetent transgenic mice strains that together offer (i) fully human heavy chain repertoire, (ii) human kappa and human lambda chain repertoire, (iii) haplotype diversity, and (iv) limited immunodominance. The integration of ATX-Gx(TM) with Evotec's existing platform capabilities in the area of antibody discovery, especially J.HAL(SM), Just - Evotec Biologics' humanoid antibody library for in vitro antibody discovery, is expected to deliver numerous starting points for innovative discovery projects across indications.

With the acquisition of Just - Evotec Biologics in 2019, Evotec made a major push into biologics, and has successfully built a fully-integrated platform to drive monoclonal antibody ("mAb") programmes from concept through commercialisation. ATX-Gx(TM) adds to Evotec's comprehensive suite of large molecule discovery tools, disease biology, state-of-the-art cell line development, machine learning design tools, manufacturing, pre-clinical IND-enabling studies, as well as FIH clinical support, and commercialisation.

