DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Offer/Capital Increase Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus focuses on delivering on its planned fiber expansion together with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and United Internet 21.12.2020 / 07:30

Significant capital injection and takeover offer:

Tele Columbus focuses on delivering on its planned fiber expansion together with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and United Internet

- Tele Columbus AG wins Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners as partner for implementation of Fiber Champion strategy

- Kublai GmbH, an affiliate of funds advised by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc., announces voluntary public takeover offer at EUR 3.25 per Tele Columbus share; Tele Columbus supports the offer

- Anchor shareholder United Internet AG will contribute minority interest of 29.90 percent to the Bidder if takeover offer is successful

- Extraordinary General Meeting convened with resolution on capital increase through Rights Offering in amount of EUR 475 million; Bidder guarantees capital increase

- Further equity capital of up to EUR 75 million committed by Bidder for implementation of Fiber Champion strategy

- Pre-contract signed with 1&1 Drillisch AG to conclude a wholesale agreement for broadband lines

Berlin, 21 December 2020. Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17, "Tele Columbus", "the Company"), one of Germany's leading fiber network operators, has won Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners as a partner to implement its Fiber Champion strategy by concluding an investment agreement with UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH (in the future: Kublai GmbH). Kublai GmbH (the "Bidder") is a bidding company backed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, a long-term oriented infrastructure investor. Today, Kublai GmbH announced a voluntary public takeover offer at a price of EUR 3.25 per Tele Columbus share, which Tele Columbus supports. The offer price corresponds to a premium of 37.5 percent on the volume-weighted three-month average price of the Tele Columbus share on 18 December 2020 and a premium to the share price before the day of the AGM invitation (07 December) of 41.3%.