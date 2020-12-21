 

Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus has today signed an investment agreement with UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH (in the future: Kublai GmbH) and supports the takeover offer announced by Kublai GmbH at a price of EUR 3.25

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Offer/Capital Increase
Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus has today signed an investment agreement with UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH (in the future: Kublai GmbH) and supports the takeover offer announced by Kublai GmbH at a price of EUR 3.25

21-Dec-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement

Ad hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Tele Columbus has today signed an investment agreement with UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH (in the future: Kublai GmbH) and supports the takeover offer announced by Kublai GmbH at a price of EUR 3.25. At the same time, Tele Columbus has invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting in which a capital increase through a Rights Offering in the amount of EUR 475 million is to be resolved.

Berlin, 21 December 2020. Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17, "Tele Columbus", "the Company" or "the Group"), one of Germany's leading fiber network operators, has today entered into an investment agreement with UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH ("Bidder"), in which Tele Columbus has committed to support the takeover offer of the Bidder at an offer price of EUR 3.25. At the same time, Tele Columbus has invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting on January 20, 2021, in which a capital increase through a Rights Offering in the amount of EUR 475 million and an authorized capital shall be resolved. The takeover offer and capital increase serve to implement and finance Tele Columbus' Fiber Champion strategy. The Bidder has committed to participate in the capital increase in the amount of up to EUR 475 million in the event that the takeover offer is successful, subject to the exercise of subscription rights by the remaining shareholders, and to provide further capital of EUR 75 at a later date.

Disclaimer

