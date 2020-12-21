Heijmans sells 98 apartments in Energiekwartier The Hague

About the Energiekwartier In addition to 98 apartments and seven parking spaces, the De Regent II project in The Hague consists of 15 family homes with attached parking spaces. The sales process for these homes has already started. The Energiekwartier area development project is a cooperation between housing corporation Staedion, the municipality of The Hague and Heijmans. The turnkey acquisition of the apartments was signed by all parties on 18 December.

As part of the Energiekwartier area redevelopment in The Hague, Heijmans has sold 98 apartments to residential investor Vesteda. Construction is set to start in Q2 2021 and delivery is planned for Q1 2023.

About Heijmans

Everyone wants clean air, to live in a nice neighbourhood, to work in a good workplace and to be able to travel safely from A to B. By making things better, more sustainable and smarter, Heijmans is creating that healthy living environment. Jan Heijmans started as a road builder in 1923. Today, Heijmans is a stock exchange-listed company that combines activities in property development, building & technology and infrastructure. In addition to this, we work safely and we add value to the places where we are active. This is how we build the spatial contours of tomorrow together with our clients: www.heijmans.nl/en/

About Vesteda

Vesteda is a Dutch residential investor that focuses primarily on the mid-rental segment. Vesteda invests funds for institutional investors, such as pension funds and insurers. Vesteda’s homes are mainly located in economically strong regions and core urban regions.

