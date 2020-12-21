BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 18 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.7997 £ 22.6566 Estimated MTD return 2.44 % 2.05 % Estimated YTD return 12.67 % 9.79 % Estimated ITD return 158.00 % 126.57 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 19.75 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -23.45 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -20.55 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares 63,280 N/A Average Price € 19.35 N/A Range of Price N/A N/A