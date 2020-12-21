BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 18 Dec 2020.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 25.7997
|£ 22.6566
|Estimated MTD return
|2.44 %
|2.05 %
|Estimated YTD return
|12.67 %
|9.79 %
|Estimated ITD return
|158.00 %
|126.57 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 19.75
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-23.45 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,800.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-20.55 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|63,280
|N/A
|Average Price
|€ 19.35
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
