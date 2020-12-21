Unit-T, a 70% subsidiary of Solutions 30, has won a major contract with Fluvius, the Flemish electricity and gas distribution operator. This 4-year contract covers the installation of 40% of the 4.3 million smart meters that Fluvius intends to replace. With this contract, Unit-T confirms its position as the Belgium leader in rapid-response multi-technical services. This contract will increase Unit-T annual volumes by more than 30%.

Fluvius is the main electricity and gas distribution operator in Flanders, Belgium. It plans to deploy almost 4.3 million smart meters for electricity and gas, replacing around 80% of its current analogue meters over the next four years.

To achieve this, Fluvius has launched a large call for tenders at the beginning of 2020 to select its suppliers that will ensure the operational deployment of the meters, from making appointments with subscribers to installing smart meters. After a rigorous selection process, Fluvius chose three partners and awarded Unit-T 40% of the market.

The proven expertise of Unit-T, Belgium's leading provider of rapid-response multi-technical services, and Solutions 30's extensive experience in deploying smart meters allowed Unit-T to become one of Fluvius’ leading partners.

Through this contract, Solutions 30 proves once again its ability to duplicate its development model wherever it is present. Established in Belgium in 2016, the Group first deployed its offer in the telecoms sector before diversifying into new business segments, including energy and more specifically smart meters and electric mobility.

Ton Bosters, Chairman and CEO of Unit-T, said: "We are extremely proud to have been selected by Fluvius to support this ambitious program and thus participate in the deployment of smart meters in Belgium. We are ready to enter the implementation phase and to translate into action the commitments we made to Fluvius during the selection phase. The deployment schedule anticipates a rapid ramp-up that we are fully ready to support.”

