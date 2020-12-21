 

Solutions 30 UNIT-T WINS A MAJOR CONTRACT WITH FLUVIUS FOR THE DEPLOYMENT OF SMART METERS IN FLANDERS (BELGIUM)

  • Unit-T becomes Fluvius’ partner, with a potential market share of 40%.
  • Smart meters deployment will start in March 2021 and end in December 2024.

 

Unit-T, a 70% subsidiary of Solutions 30, has won a major contract with Fluvius, the Flemish electricity and gas distribution operator. This 4-year contract covers the installation of 40% of the 4.3 million smart meters that Fluvius intends to replace.  With this contract, Unit-T confirms its position as the Belgium leader in rapid-response multi-technical services. This contract will increase Unit-T annual volumes by more than 30%.

Fluvius is the main electricity and gas distribution operator in Flanders, Belgium. It plans to deploy almost 4.3 million smart meters for electricity and gas, replacing around 80% of its current analogue meters over the next four years.

To achieve this, Fluvius has launched a large call for tenders at the beginning of 2020 to select its suppliers that will ensure the operational deployment of the meters, from making appointments with subscribers to installing smart meters. After a rigorous selection process, Fluvius chose three partners and awarded Unit-T 40% of the market.

The proven expertise of Unit-T, Belgium's leading provider of rapid-response multi-technical services, and Solutions 30's extensive experience in deploying smart meters allowed Unit-T to become one of Fluvius’ leading partners.

Through this contract, Solutions 30 proves once again its ability to duplicate its development model wherever it is present. Established in Belgium in 2016, the Group first deployed its offer in the telecoms sector before diversifying into new business segments, including energy and more specifically smart meters and electric mobility.

Ton Bosters, Chairman and CEO of Unit-T, said: "We are extremely proud to have been selected by Fluvius to support this ambitious program and thus participate in the deployment of smart meters in Belgium. We are ready to enter the implementation phase and to translate into action the commitments we made to Fluvius during the selection phase. The deployment schedule anticipates a rapid ramp-up that we are fully ready to support.”

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 11,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

