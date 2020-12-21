Changes in Supervisory Board

Mr. Andy Brown will leave the board by year end 2020 to prepare for a role in another company in the course of 2021. Mr. Andy Brown joined the Supervisory Board in 2020.

After serving 6 years on the Supervisory Board, Mrs. Laurence Mulliez announced that she will step down at the time of the General Shareholder meeting on April 7, 2021.

Mrs. Laurence Mulliez and Mr. Andy Brown will step down from the Supervisory Board.

Mr. Roeland Baan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board said:

“I thank both Laurence and Andy for their valuable contributions. Laurence has for many years contributed significantly in especially the development of the strategy of the Company in Renewables. Andy will be missed for his vast experience in the oil and gas industry. I wish both Laurence and Andy every success in the future.”

The Company has started the process to fill the vacancies in the Supervisory Board.





Corporate Profile

The Company’s main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems, with multiple units currently in operation.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company employs approximately 4,450 people worldwide spread over offices in our key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies.

Where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and /or its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies “SBM Offshore” or “the Company” are sometimes used for convenience.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com .

