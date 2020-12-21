 

Changes in Supervisory Board

December 21, 2020

Mrs. Laurence Mulliez and Mr. Andy Brown will step down from the Supervisory Board.

After serving 6 years on the Supervisory Board, Mrs. Laurence Mulliez announced that she will step down at the time of the General Shareholder meeting on April 7, 2021.

Mr. Andy Brown will leave the board by year end 2020 to prepare for a role in another company in the course of 2021. Mr. Andy Brown joined the Supervisory Board in 2020.

Mr. Roeland Baan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board said:
“I thank both Laurence and Andy for their valuable contributions. Laurence has for many years contributed significantly in especially the development of the strategy of the Company in Renewables. Andy will be missed for his vast experience in the oil and gas industry. I wish both Laurence and Andy every success in the future.”

The Company has started the process to fill the vacancies in the Supervisory Board.


Corporate Profile

The Company’s main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems, with multiple units currently in operation.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company employs approximately 4,450 people worldwide spread over offices in our key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies.

Where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and /or its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies “SBM Offshore” or “the Company” are sometimes used for convenience.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

The Management Board
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, December 21, 2020

Financial Calendar Date Year
Full Year 2020 Earnings – Press Release February 11 2021
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders April 7 2021
Trading Update 1Q 2021 – Press Release May 12 2021
Half Year 2021 Earnings – Press Release August 5 2021
Trading Update 3Q 2021 – Press Release November 11 2021
Disclaimer

