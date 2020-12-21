 

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 31,199,070 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("shares") were issued and allotted on 18 December 2020 at a price of 94.3p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 89.1p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 21 October 2020).

These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £80 million in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 29 December 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 1,075,024,098. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
14.12.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
11.12.20
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
25.11.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
24.11.20
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Update re Interim Dividend
23.11.20
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights