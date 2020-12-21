 

Allecra Therapeutics and Shanghai Haini Pharmaceutical Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Cefepime/enmetazobactam for Greater China

Allecra Therapeutics and Shanghai Haini Pharmaceutical Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Cefepime/enmetazobactam for Greater China

Allecra Therapeutics and Shanghai Haini Pharmaceutical Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Cefepime/enmetazobactam for Greater China

- Allecra, subject to the satisfaction of terms and conditions as set forth in the Exclusive Licensing Agreement, is to receive an upfront cash payment and is eligible to receive additional development and commercial milestone payments with an overall deal value of $78 million, in addition to royalties

- Shanghai Haini gains exclusive manufacturing, development and commercial rights for the licensed territory

SAINT-LOUIS, France and WEIL AM RHEIN, Germany and SHANGHAI, China, 21 December 2020 - Shanghai Haini Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Haini), the subsidiary of Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group (YRPG), and Allecra Therapeutics (Allecra) today announced that the companies have signed an exclusive licensing agreement under which Shanghai Haini will manufacture, develop and commercialize cefepime/enmetazobactam within Greater China, including Mainland China with Hong Kong and Macau, and Taiwan.

Under the terms of the agreement, Shanghai Haini will be responsible for manufacturing, development and commercialization of cefepime/enmetazobactam, including commercial manufacturing, and all associated costs, within the licensed territory. Subject to the satisfaction of terms and conditions as set forth in the Exclusive Licensing Agreement, Allecra is to receive an upfront cash payment at signing and is eligible to receive further development and sales milestones for cefepime/enmetazobactam with an overall deal value of $78 million, as well as tiered royalties on sales within the licensed territory.

