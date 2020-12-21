 

EssilorLuxottica Executive corporate officers’ compensation

Charenton-le-Pont, France (December 21, 2020 – 8:00am) – As announced on December 17, 2020 the Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica decided to adjust EssilorLuxottica’s governance in full respect of the equal powers principle of the business combination agreement, in order to accommodate its Executive Vice-Chairman’s desire to retire.

Mr. Sagnières left all his executive responsibilities at EssilorLuxottica and its subsidiaries and remains as non-executive Vice-Chairman of the Company.

In order to preserve the equal powers principle of the business combination agreement currently in place, Leonardo Del Vecchio decided to voluntarily step back from his executive responsibilities at EssilorLuxottica and remain non-executive Chairman of the Company.

The Board granted executive powers to Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, who have been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Deputy CEO) of EssilorLuxottica, respectively, until the appointment of the new Board of Directors by the 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders. Mr. du Saillant became Chairman of Essilor International.

Financial conditions of the termination of the executive positions of Hubert Sagnières and Leonardo Del Vecchio within EssilorLuxottica

Upon recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors approved the financial conditions of the termination of Hubert Sagnières and Leonardo Del Vecchio’s executive positions within EssilorLuxottica. These financial conditions are strictly compliant with the compensation policy approved by the shareholders.

Regarding Hubert Sagnières:

  • Fixed compensation: Hubert Sagnières’ fixed compensation for 2020, covering the period from January 1 to December 17, 2020, when his term of office as Deputy Chief Executive Officer terminated, will be Euro 962,366.
     
  • Compensation for his position as Director: the compensation for his position as Director for the first half of 2020 was Euro 32,500, which was paid in July 2020. The compensation for his position as Director for the second half of 2020 will be set and paid in January 2021, as is the case for all the other Directors.
