Positive results show that C21 can become an important complement to COVID-19 vaccines

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines for severe lung disorders, today reports an expanded data analysis to follow up the encouraging top line data from the ATTRACT study reported on December 8, 2020. The data show restoration of lung function in COVID-19 with the company's oral lead candidate drug C21, suggesting that C21 can become an important complement to vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. A webcast presentation will be held today at 15:00 CET (9:00 am EST).

With COVID-19 increasing world-wide, with more than 600,000 new cases and 10,000 deaths registered per day, there is an urgent need for a safe oral effective therapy as an important complement to the recently launched vaccine efforts.