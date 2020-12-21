 

Positive results show that C21 can become an important complement to COVID-19 vaccines

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines for severe lung disorders, today reports an expanded data analysis to follow up the encouraging top line data from the ATTRACT study reported on December 8, 2020. The data show restoration of lung function in COVID-19 with the company's oral lead candidate drug C21, suggesting that C21 can become an important complement to vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. A webcast presentation will be held today at 15:00 CET (9:00 am EST).

With COVID-19 increasing world-wide, with more than 600,000 new cases and 10,000 deaths registered per day, there is an urgent need for a safe oral effective therapy as an important complement to the recently launched vaccine efforts.

"The critical incident in COVID-19 that makes this disease different to a common cold is the progression to the distal airways with respiratory distress and subsequent need for oxygen supplementation", said Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO of Vicore Pharma. "Our data clearly show that C21 can restore lung function on top of steroids and normalize gas exchange. A safe oral medication with such properties can become an important complement to vaccines to combat the pandemic".

Updated summary of results   

  • C21 gradually lowered the risk for patients needing oxygen supplementation with reductions of 40% (p=0.057) at the end of the 7-day treatment and 57% (p=0.014) at day 8 after start of treatment.
  • At the end of the trial, about a week after the last dose of C21, the effect was even more pronounced, with only one patient in the C21 group still needing oxygen supplementation compared to 11 patients in the placebo group - a reduction by >90% (p<0.002).
  • In the subgroup of patients needing oxygen supplementation (about 30 patients per treatment group), C21 produced a greater reduction of CRP (C-reactive protein) than in the placebo group, an effect that was statistically significant at the predefined 10% level.
  • As reported on December 8, there was a clear trend for C21 reducing the number of patients needing mechanical ventilation and a trend for C21 reducing mortality. The data also showed that the treatment was safe and well tolerated.

The reduced need for oxygen supplementation indicates that C21 stops virus-induced pathological processes in the distal airways and thereby restores lung function. The improvement developed gradually and became more pronounced after the treatment period, and the results suggest that C21 may also be capable of preventing respiratory damage caused by the virus, and in doing so the development of COVID-19. 

