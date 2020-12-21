 

Mhome Group Constructs 90sqm Prefabricated Display Home in Just 33 Hours

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 08:21  |   |   |   

WUHAN, China, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mhome Group (000667.SZ), a leading Chinese real estate developer headquartered in Wuhan, has once again made a breakthrough in the prefabricated construction industry by completing the main structure of its first prefabricated display home in just 33 hours. The developer's latest achievement is a prime example of how Mhome Group's Composite Shear Wall System, intelligent fully automated production line and integrated cloud management platform come together to fill a gap in the market for the high-quality construction and installation of domestic low-rise prefabricated buildings.

Mhome Group's latest project is the first prefabricated display building of its kind in Hubei Province and boasts a construction area spanning 90 square meters. The home was built using Mhome Group's Composite Shear Wall System, which ensures high precision control and elimination of cumulative deformation errors, with both horizontal and vertical errors contained within three millimeters. As a result, the system guarantees structural stability and quality despite the rapid speed of construction.

"Prefabricated homes and smart housing manufacturing represent the future of the construction industry. As a sustainable, cost-effective and efficient solution, the completion of Mhome Group's prefabricated display home heralds a new era of prefabricated construction, powered by smart housing manufacturing and advanced technology," said Liu Daoming, President of Mhome Group.

Mhome Group's Composite Shear Wall System works hand-in-hand with the developer's fully automated intelligent production line and the Mhome-YTWO enterprise-level smart cloud management platform, which integrates BIM technology and supply chain management for highly efficient PC construction. These prefabricated homes address a substantial gap in the market for the development and installation of rural low-rise housing solutions that are fast and cost-effective to build, and guarantee quality, durable and sustainable construction practices.

As labor costs continue to rise and demand for affordable housing skyrockets, Mhome Group's Composite Shear Wall System and intelligent construction technology will deliver vast economic, environmental and social benefits – ultimately enabling more people to live a better life with beautiful, easy-to-use and affordable housing.

About Mhome Group

Established in 1989, Mhome Group (000667.sz) is a developer of residential and urban homes properties and provider of urban and rural construction services. Headquartered in Wuhan, China, Mhome is now a listed company with a prominent presence in multiple industries including smart housing manufacturing, modern agriculture, and industrial revitalization of small towns.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mhome Group Constructs 90sqm Prefabricated Display Home in Just 33 Hours WUHAN, China, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Mhome Group (000667.SZ), a leading Chinese real estate developer headquartered in Wuhan, has once again made a breakthrough in the prefabricated construction industry by completing the main structure of its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Invitation to Q&A session about Castellum's increased offer for Entra and the sale of warehouse and ...
Peijia Medical and HighLife Enter Into License and Technology Transfer Agreement for Transeptal ...
RangeXTD Review: Newest Wi-Fi Extender Booster in the US Market
Fabege first with 100 per cent green financing
Hollywood Film Production Company Seeks Young Muslim Arab To Star In A New Major Martial Arts Film ...
D-Link Launches Layer 3 Stackable 10G Managed Switches to Future-Proof Enterprise Networks
MAG Interactive (publ) acquires Swedish game developer Apprope
First dosing of nanoformed drug successfully accomplished
Positive results show that C21 can become an important complement to COVID-19 vaccines
Mhome Group Constructs 90sqm Prefabricated Display Home in Just 33 Hours
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
The Perfect Christmas Present For An Electric Vehicle Fanatic
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity