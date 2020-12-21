First dosing of nanoformed drug successfully accomplished

Nanoform has now achieved all its near-term business targets for 2020 and 2021 announced in relation to the IPO. New near-term business targets, in addition to the previously (November 27th) announced "First Biologics PoC project in 2021", will be communicated in the coming months.

HELSINKI, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc (" Nanoform "), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, today announced that the first full cohort of twelve healthy volunteers has during the weekend at Quotient Sciences' facilities in Nottingham, UK, been successfully dosed in the first ever phase 1 human trial of a nanoformed drug candidate using Nanoform's proprietary CESS technology. Results are expected before the end of Q2/2021.

The clinical trial is a progression of Nanoform's first GMP campaign. In the clinical trial, Nanoform will investigate the behavior of an oral immediate release nanoformed formulation of piroxicam, an anti-inflammatory drug. The study aims to support the potential development of fast-acting forms of piroxicam and other drugs by demonstrating the clinical utility of Nanoform's CESS nanoforming technology.

Nanoform's in vivo and in vitro results suggest that by significantly reducing the size of drug particles, Nanoform's CESS nanoforming technology can improve the pharmacokinetic properties of piroxicam. Poor bioavailability and solubility are major causes of failure in the drug development pipeline.

"The first ever manufacturing of a nanoformed drug for a clinical study and dosing in humans truly represents exciting times for Nanoform, our clients and the industry. We proudly look forward to the study results before summer 2021," said Professor Edward Hæggström, Nanoform's CEO.

"Innovation in drug development is crucial to move the industry forward, and we are pleased to partner with Nanoform to trial its potentially game-changing technology in humans. The results of the first-in-human trial will provide invaluable data on the efficacy of the technology and its potential to improve the success rate for new drug candidates," said Mark Egerton, CEO of Quotient Sciences.

For further information, please contact:

Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO

edward.haeggstrom@nanoform.com / +358 29 370 0150

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com / +46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The Company focuses on reducing attrition in clinical trials and on enhancing drug molecules' formulation performance through its nanoforming services. Nanoform's capabilities span the small to large molecule development space and the company focuses on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com