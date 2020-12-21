 

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract/Expansion
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:

21-Dec-2020 / 08:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DO & CO is proud to announce its first ever cooperation with Delta Air Lines. As of March 16th, 2021 DO & CO will be the Hub Caterer in Detroit (DTW) for the next 10 years, providing services for all short- and long-haul flights. Detroit is one of Delta Air Lines' biggest hubs in the US, with more than 400 departures per day in 2019. This new contract win is a significant step for DO & CO in the realization of its US expansion plans.




Contact:
Mag. Maximilian Nausch
Group Legal Department

Language: English
Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 (1) 535 0644 1010
Fax: +43 (1) 74000-1089
E-mail: investor.relations@doco.com
Internet: www.doco.com
ISIN: AT0000818802
WKN: 81880
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
