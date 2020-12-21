DGAP-Ad-hoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract/Expansion

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:



21-Dec-2020 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DO & CO is proud to announce its first ever cooperation with Delta Air Lines. As of March 16th, 2021 DO & CO will be the Hub Caterer in Detroit (DTW) for the next 10 years, providing services for all short- and long-haul flights. Detroit is one of Delta Air Lines' biggest hubs in the US, with more than 400 departures per day in 2019. This new contract win is a significant step for DO & CO in the realization of its US expansion plans.