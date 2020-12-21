DGAP-Adhoc DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract/Expansion
DO & CO is proud to announce its first ever cooperation with Delta Air Lines. As of March 16th, 2021 DO & CO will be the Hub Caterer in Detroit (DTW) for the next 10 years, providing services for all short- and long-haul flights. Detroit is one of Delta Air Lines' biggest hubs in the US, with more than 400 departures per day in 2019. This new contract win is a significant step for DO & CO in the realization of its US expansion plans.
Contact:
Mag. Maximilian Nausch
Group Legal Department
21-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
|Stephansplatz 12
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (1) 535 0644 1010
|Fax:
|+43 (1) 74000-1089
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@doco.com
|Internet:
|www.doco.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000818802
|WKN:
|81880
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1156531
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1156531 21-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare