Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 Minute Nasal Rapid Test for Entire European Union 

Victory Square Technologies received the CE designation from the European Union (EU) competent authority of Belgium for VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen Rapid 15 Minute test on December 18th, 2020.



The Company’s VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 Minute Nasal Rapid Test has a 92 % Sensitivity, 99.2% Specificity, and can confirm whether one is currently infected with the virus causing Covid-19 and is unaware of the infection

This Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test approval further enables Victory Square Technologies to distribute all three testing products (Elisa, Antibody & Antigen) throughout the 27 EU & EEA countries with a combined population of 446,824,564

This EU approval for the Company’s VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 Minute Nasal Rapid Test is in addition to the Company’s Safetest Covid-19 Antibody 15 Minute Rapid Test previously approved and issued by the EU/EEA on October 16, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) announced today that it was granted European Union (EU) declaration of conformity which indicates that a product complies with all the requirements of European IVDD (in-vitro diagnostic device) legislation. The CE designation allows the company to commence marketing, sales and distribution of its white label (OEM) VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test for detecting the Antigen to SARS-CoV-2, for the European Union through December 2022.

The Company’s VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 Minute Nasal Rapid Test enables the user/administrator to receive test results in 15 minutes. The simple process involves the swabbing of the inside of the nasal cavity with a swab stick and then placing the swab inside a cartridge and awaiting the results. The cartridge will then inform the user/administrator of the Rapid Antigen test result in 15 minutes. The Company expects to commence delivery from orders of its whitelabeled Antigen test as early as January 1, 2021. The World Health Organization (WHO) has set minimum performance requirements at greater than 80% sensitivity and greater than 97% specificity. The Company has clinical validation and performance studies that confirm that the VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Nasal test has demonstrated Sensitivity at 92% and Specificity at 99.2% that far exceed the minimum standard requirements by the WHO.