In reference to public announcement dated 15 and 16 December 2020 regarding the savings programme in SpareBank 1 SMN.

The subscription period is now closed. 1004 employees have elected to participate in the programme and the total savings amount is NOK 20,376,000 for 2021, which means that 63 per cent of total employees in the bank and its subsidiaries are participating. See public announcements dated 15 and 16 December 2020 to see participation from the primary insiders.

Trondheim, 18 December 2020

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




