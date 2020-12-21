 

Transgene and BioInvent Receive CTA Approval for Phase 1/2a Trial of Oncolytic Virus BT-001 in Solid Tumors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced they have received regulatory approval in Belgium for a clinical trial application (CTA) for a Phase 1/2a study of the novel oncolytic Vaccinia virus BT-001.

BT-001 is a best-in-class oncolytic Vaccinia virus. It has been generated using Transgene’s Invir.IO platform and its patented large-capacity VVcopTK-RR- oncolytic virus, which has been engineered to encode both a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA4 antibody generated by BioInvent’s proprietary n-CoDeR/F.I.R.S.T platforms, and the human GM-CSF cytokine. By selectively targeting the tumor microenvironment, BT-001 is expected to elicit a much stronger and more effective antitumoral response. Delivering the anti-CTLA4 antibody directly to the tumor microenvironment will allow a local therapeutic activity and will thus greatly increase the safety and tolerability profile of the monoclonal antibody by reducing systemic exposure. BT-001 is being co-developed through a 50/50 collaboration between BioInvent and Transgene.

Philippe Archinard, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, said: “We are pleased that we have received a first approval to initiate the Phase 1/2a trial of BT-001. This oncolytic virus has induced long-lasting antitumor immune responses and abscopal effects in several tumor models, and its activity is further enhanced through combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody treatment. Thanks to its unique mode of action and the results seen so far, we believe it has the potential to make a significant difference to cancer patients.”

This clinical trial approval sets the stage to further broaden BioInvent’s promising clinical pipeline. BT-001 will soon be our fourth product in clinical development. We are very excited to move forward this unique oncolytic virus which combines multiple, clinically proven mechanisms of action into a single drug. This clinical study will allow us to test BT-001’s potential to treat a range of solid cancer indications. Regulatory approval of this agent demonstrates the excellent performance of our teams.” added Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

